SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) is Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 911.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,021 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 495,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,823. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

