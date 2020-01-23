Spectris (LON:SXS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Spectris to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,780 ($36.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 67.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,864.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,600.08. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

