Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.10.

Shares of TSE TOY traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,773. Spin Master has a one year low of C$29.99 and a one year high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.51.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

