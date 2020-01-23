STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Deborah J. Andrews Sells 106,604 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 347,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,908. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 705,217 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $5,413,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 920,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 146,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,758,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 601,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,142 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

