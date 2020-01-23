StableUSD (USDS) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011959 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $11.19 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.03078536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00125827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,715,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,676,941 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

