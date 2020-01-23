Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Shares Down 0.5%

Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.57 and last traded at C$32.60, 85,568 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 189,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.75.

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.12.

About Stars Group (TSE:TSGI)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.