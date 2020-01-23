StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.01. StarTek shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 5,472 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get StarTek alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.25.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million. Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $366,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.