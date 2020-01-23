Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Stellar has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $365.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Cryptomate. In the last week, Stellar has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.67 or 0.03010898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00125281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,025,215 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kryptono, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, BCEX, Indodax, Bittrex, Exrates, CEX.IO, Kuna, Poloniex, Cryptomate, CryptoMarket, CoinEgg, Liquid, Kraken, Koineks, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bitfinex, ABCC, BitMart, Exmo, C2CX, Ovis, Bitbns, Binance, RippleFox, OTCBTC, Stronghold, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Stellarport and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

