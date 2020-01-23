Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 27.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 844,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

