Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

ROP stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.46. The company had a trading volume of 431,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.28. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $275.70 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

