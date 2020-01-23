Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $73.18. 182,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,607. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

