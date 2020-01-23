Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,404,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.68. 2,368,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,160. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $148.67 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

