STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 81.8% This Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 81.8% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $35,975.00 and $72.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,383.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.01938511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.51 or 0.04011930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00667616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00738203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00105399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010737 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00028745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00592579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

