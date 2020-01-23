Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 6,178 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 112,761 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

