Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 121 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.84. 15,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

