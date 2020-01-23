Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 3,570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $191.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.05 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

