Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,772 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

