Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 103,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. CDW has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

