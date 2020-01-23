Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

