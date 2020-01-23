Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

