Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.63

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $22.15. Strattec Security shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 6,613 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.96 million during the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.

In other news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 288.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

