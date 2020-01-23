Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $18,443.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00085007 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,007,333 coins and its circulating supply is 7,014,713 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

