Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $134.46 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

