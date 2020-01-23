Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

