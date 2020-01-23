Successful Portfolios LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,892,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after buying an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

NYSE BKD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 753,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,967. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.