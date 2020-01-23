Successful Portfolios LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,679,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 479.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,551. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $194.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

