Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 179 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

