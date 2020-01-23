Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,912 shares of company stock worth $10,087,031. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock remained flat at $$16.06 on Thursday. 4,200,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,839. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

