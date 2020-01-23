Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Tri-Continental worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,847. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

