Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 366 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,769,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,079,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

