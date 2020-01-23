Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 681 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 861,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,373. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

