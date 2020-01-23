Summit X LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 332,611 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

