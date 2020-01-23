Summit X LLC Acquires 627 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

