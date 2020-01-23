Summit X LLC Buys 467 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 902.7% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.96. 6,317,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

