Summit X LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cna Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cna Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

CNA traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 335,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

