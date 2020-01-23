Summit X LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

