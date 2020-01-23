Summit X LLC Has $539,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Booking by 14.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $7.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,993.20. The company had a trading volume of 368,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,023.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,963.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

