Summit X LLC Sells 35 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $312.51. The company had a trading volume of 481,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $259.33 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.80 and its 200-day moving average is $313.18.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

