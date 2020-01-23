SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 8,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $36.70.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.