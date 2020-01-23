Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Down 1.2%

Sunnyside Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SNNY)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.