SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 368,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,025. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.