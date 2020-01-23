S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $64.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $65.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.50 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of SANW traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.31. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.11% of S&W Seed worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

