Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $318.44

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $318.44 and traded as low as $317.80. Synthomer shares last traded at $329.00, with a volume of 1,001,956 shares changing hands.

SYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.27 ($5.36).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 336.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

