Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

