Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 7,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 127,112 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 125,381 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 824.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,354 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 107,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,587. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

