Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives GBX 496.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th.

LON:TED traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 290 ($3.81). 571,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 387.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 635.53. The company has a market cap of $129.24 million and a PE ratio of 111.54.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

