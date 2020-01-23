Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 5.3%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.62, 756,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 527,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 200.4% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 18.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 297,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

