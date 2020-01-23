Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.54. Teekay Offshore Partners shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 16,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.54 million for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 243,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TOO)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

