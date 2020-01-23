Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.19. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.20-11.30 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.90. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $212.37 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.