Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 638 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after buying an additional 500,326 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

